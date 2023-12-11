Live
- Vaibhav’s ‘Alamabana’ isa complete family entertainer
- Prajwal Devaraj’s ‘Karavali’first look, promo unveiled
- SRK tells the meaning of ‘Dunki’ in ‘Drop 5’
- Adivi Sesh-starrer ‘G2’ hits the sets
- 2023 gives booster dose to Deols
- Anil Ravipudi shares his best wishes to ‘Bootcut Balaraju’ and team
- GenAI startups defy funding winter, raise record $10 bn in 2023
- Delhi excise scam: Court extends Sanjay Singh's judicial custody till Dec 21
- By abrogating Article 370, PM Modi gave new strength to unity, integrity of India: BJP
- SC verdict on Article 370 'historic', resounding declaration of hope, say PM Modi, Shah
Just In
Prakash Raj arrives at Yashoda hospital to meet KCR
Highlights
Famous film actor Prakash Raj along with KTR reached Yashoda Hospital to visit Telangana's former Chief Minister KCR and inquired about his health...
Famous film actor Prakash Raj along with KTR reached Yashoda Hospital to visit Telangana's former Chief Minister KCR and inquired about his health condition. He learned that he was recovering. MLC Kavitha was present on this occasion.
On the same occasion, former ministers Gangula Kamalakar, Malla Reddy, MP Maloth Kavitha, MLCs Madhusudana Chari, former MLAs Ala Venkateswar Reddy Motkupalli, Chalmada Lakshmi Narasimha Rao and others also came to know about KCR's health condition and consulted the family members.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS