Prakash Raj arrives at Yashoda hospital to meet KCR

Famous film actor Prakash Raj along with KTR reached Yashoda Hospital to visit Telangana's former Chief Minister KCR and inquired about his health...

Famous film actor Prakash Raj along with KTR reached Yashoda Hospital to visit Telangana's former Chief Minister KCR and inquired about his health condition. He learned that he was recovering. MLC Kavitha was present on this occasion.


On the same occasion, former ministers Gangula Kamalakar, Malla Reddy, MP Maloth Kavitha, MLCs Madhusudana Chari, former MLAs Ala Venkateswar Reddy Motkupalli, Chalmada Lakshmi Narasimha Rao and others also came to know about KCR's health condition and consulted the family members.




