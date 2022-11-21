PRCI, Hyderabad bags best Chapter in India-2021 award 

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Chapter of Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) took top honours and was adjudged the best Chapter in India for the year 2021 at the global conclave of PRCI held at Kolkata. The recognition came along with a host of individual awards bagged by members at the PR summit.

Best Chapter in India- Hyderabad Chapter, best Publicity Design Nationally-Hyderabad Chapter, Hall of Fame Award- Fredrick Michael, Ex senior PRO (SCR) were among the awards received by PRCI, Hyderabad.

At a programme on "What Next in PR for the Next Gen", Shakeel Ahmed, Chairman, PRCI, Hyderabad stressed that the honor bestowed on the Hyderabad Chapter at national level shall form the basis for chalking out concept driven PR related programmes in the future primarily focused to fulfill expectations of the young PR professionals who are joining the stream. PRSI Joint Secretary Jacob Ross made a pitch for focusing on a mix of media combinations to make PR successful in marketing. B Anil Kumar (PRO, SCR), Elbert (former PR Manager, Power Grid Corporation) and others were present in the event.