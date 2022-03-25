Pre-recruitment police training launched in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Thursday launched a pre-recruitment training (PRT) programme to provide free training to job aspirants, mostly those from rural areas.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra inaugurated the coaching camp, in which nearly 2,000 candidates from Shamshabad and other areas participated.

According to a release, the Finance department had issued orders sanctioning 15,575 new police constable jobs, which are likely to be notified in a few days. As many as 538 SI posts are likely to be notified soon. After Raveendra instructed officials of all zones to take up training programmes for unemployed youth, an enrolment drive was launched; 2,000 candidates got enrolled.

Of them 1,500 were from the Shamshabad Zone alone. Speaking at the event he said candidates should study previous question papers and analyse them to understand the exam pattern. He urged parents not to pressurise their children but to support them and said the police would take all necessary measures to organise the training for preliminary exams, conducting tests, arranging physical training in the second phase and also final exams in the third phase. The candidates will be divided into small groups and monitored by experienced police officers to assist and guide them.

Shamshabad DCP R Jagadishwar Reddy said the government was providing all facilities to the department and lifting morale of its personnel. The candidates would be a connecting link between the community and the police in the anti-drug abuse programmes.

The training programme will be organised by R Srinivas, Inspector, RGIA PS, with support of Bhagya Kiran Institute of Coaching.