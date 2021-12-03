President Ramnath Kovind to visit Hyderabad for winter sojourn

President Ramnath Kovind to visit Hyderabad in December last week for winter sojourn. In the view of the President's visit, the Telagana government is making elaborate arrangements at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Bollaram to welcome him in a grand manner.



Medhcal Malkajgiri district collector Harish also conducted a review meeting with GHMC officials on the arrangements to be done.



The president will arrive at an air force station in Dundigal in Hyderabad by a special plane from Delhi and stay in Rashtrapati Bhavan for four to five days. The OCTOPUS police held a mock drill at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the view of president's visit.



This is the last southern sojourn of the president Ramnath Kovind as his tenure will be completed in July 2022.

