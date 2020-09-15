Private varsity Bill only to benefit TRS leaders: Congress MLA Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Raising doubts about the government's intentions to allowing establishment of private varsities in the State, former Minister and Congress MLA Sridhar Babu said that the bill will benefit the three TRS party leaders.

He was speaking on the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Amendment Bill introduced by the government in Assembly on Monday. He said 3 of the 5 private varsities belong to TRS leaders.

"Does it not lead to a clash of interests? One of the Minister's institutions is involved and he is part of the Cabinet that approves the Bill. Will this action stand in the court of law? Chhattisgarh gave permissions for deemed universities which were canceled by the Supreme Court citing rules violations," Sridhar Babu said.

He demanded the government to table recommendations of the Expert Committee that was formed to explore private universities in the State.

Sridhar Babu wanted the government to strengthen the government universities by filling teaching and non-teaching vacancies, creating new infrastructure, giving more grants, funds, etc. Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy took exception to comments of Sridhar Babu linking the party to allotment of private varsities.