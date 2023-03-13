Probe reveals TSPSC Secretary's PA behind paper leak

Investigations into the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) leak of question paper took a new turn on Sunday. According to sources, the personal assistant of TSPSC secretary was found to be the key suspect. During the preliminary investigation, the police reportedly found him leaking the paper after collecting Rs 10 lakh. So far the police have reportedly taken 10 persons into custody, but the TSPSC secretary's personal assistant Praveen was identified as the mastermind. The police have been probing whether Praveen was engaged in similar activity earlier.





The TSPSC examination scheduled on March 12 for Town Planning Building Overseer (TPBO), and the veterinary assistant surgeon examinations scheduled on March 15 and 16, respectively, were postponed by the commission. According to the TSPSC, the postponement of the exams has been informed to candidates through SMS. The new dates for the postponed examinations will be announced soon. The commission had issued notification for 175 town planning posts for which about 34,000 candidates applied.