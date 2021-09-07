Problems in Congress will be resolved by Dec 9: Revanth Reddy

Shadnagar: Shadnagar Congress senior leader Kadempalli Srinivas Goud along with party activists felicitated TPCC chief Revanth Reddy on Monday.

Revanth lauded Kadempally Srinivas for his contribution in strengthening Congress party in Shadnagar and for leading the party to victory in recent Kottur municipal elections with the solid victory of a few Congress candidates.

He greeted all the activists and inquired about their well-being.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy assured Shadnagar leaders that he will arrange a meeting exclusively after the parliamentary sessions and suggested that everyone should work hard for party development. The problems in Congress in the State would be resolved by December 9, he assured.

Councillors Madaram Narasimha Goud, Somla Nayak, Anita Srinivas Goud, Madevi Gopal Goud, and Sudhir, Kottur former MPTC Anuradha Krishna Goud, Kottur former Deputy Sarpanch Srinivas Goud, former ZPTC Sudhakar Rao and others were also present.