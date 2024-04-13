Live
Prof Sachidananda Mohanty appointed as member of UGC
Hyderabad: Professor Sachidananda Mohant, a former professor and Head of the Department of English, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been appointed as a member of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for a period of three years.
According to UoH, in a career spanning more than three decades, Professor Mohanty has received many distinctions in the field of education and culture, both nationally and internationally. He was the former vice chancellor of the Central University of Odisha.
Professor Mohanty is also an alumnus of the Department of English, UoH (MA 1977–79). Dr Mohanty’s contributions to the academic genres of travel writing, cosmopolitanism, institutional history, early women’s writing in Eastern India, and postcolonial and cultural history of India have been widely recognised as path-breaking at the national and international level, said a senior officer.