Prof. Surabhi Bharati EFLU acting V-C

Hyderabad: Prof. Surabhi Bharati, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of English and Foreign Languages University assumed charge as acting V-C on Monday.

The V-C Prof. Suresh Kumar, handed over charge to her. Prof Kumar was relieved following a direction from the Union Ministry of Education, following his request.

on personal grounds. Prof. Surabhi Bharati will continue in the office till a regular V-C is appointed or until further orders. The university fraternity bid a grand farewell to Prof. Suresh Kumar.

He led the university to formidable destinations with all-round academic developments. The university social responsibility (USR) has been one of the pioneering initiatives paving the way for making several socially relevant contributions like English Pro, a free mobile app to learn English pronunciation in Bharatiya way, Open Language Learning Resources (OLLRs) in five foreign languages, adoption of the Zilla Parishad High School, Indiranagar, to teach English and foreign languages to rural children of low-income groups, and production and broadcast of Covid awareness jingles in Indian and foreign languages on FM Radio, during the pandemic time.

The Research Acceleration Centre (RAC) was another distinctive programme under his leadership that contributed to a cross-pollination of ideas among different departments and schools of the University with other local and national institutions.

The student-centric initiatives of the V-C endeared him to the academic community like starting the Music Club, English Club, Finishing School, Placement and Career Counselling Centre, which were only a few among many to shape careers of students.

Major infrastructural initiatives like the Multipurpose Indoor Sports Complex, and Open Amphitheatre took shape and gave an elevated breath to the university, separate gymnasia for men and women, lifts in hostels, solar panels on rooftops, are among the major developments during his tenure.