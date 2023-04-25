Prohibitory orders issued during TOSS exams

Hyderabad: In view of the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) SSC and Intermediate Public Examinations to be held from April 25 to May 4, the Hyderabad city Police Commissioner CV Anand issued prohibitory orders for all kinds of assemble of four or more persons around 500 yards of all the exam centres at 6 am during the examinations.

Exemptions, however, will be made for police officers, military personnel, home guards, and a flying squad from the education departmentand funeral processions.

The orders have been issued to maintain peace and order among the public and to prevent obstruction of any unlawfully employed persons or causing disturbance of public tranquillity or riot in the areas that are covered by certain police stations in the twin cities.