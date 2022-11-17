Protect Secunderabad station heritage-FBH

Hyderabad: The Forum for a Better Hyderabad (FBH) has appealed to the State government to protect and safeguard the main heritage building of the Secunderabad railway station during its proposed expansion and up-gradation.

Chairman of forum Veda Kumar Manikonda said the 150-year-old station was built in 1874 by the Nizam of Hyderabad and has got prime importance. "Forum appeals to safeguard the image of the historic railway station building, which has rich historic and heritage significance in the city," he said.

The forum requested authorities of the South Central Railways to approach the Committee of Greater Hyderabad Heritage and Precincts, GHMC formed by the government and to contemplate measures to protect and safeguard the building and not to determine the value and beauty of the heritage precinct during the upgradation process.

He requested the Telangana State Heritage Authority (TSHA) chairman and Special Chief Secretary MA&UD to review the issue, to protect the built heritage of Hyderabad to get the World Heritage Status to Hyderabad as envisaged by Minister for Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy announced the upgradation of Secunderabad station with a sanction of Rs 700 crore on Monday.