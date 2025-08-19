Protect spiritual rights of SCs/STs, BJP urges PM

Hyderabad: In an appeal that blends constitutional concern with cultural preservation, Telangana BJP chief N. Ramachander Rao has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging immediate attention to a landmark legal matter affecting the spiritual rights of SC/ST communities. The letter, dated August 18, 2025, calls for the central government’s proactive engagement in Special Reference Case No. 1 of 2025, currently under review by the Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench.

Rao’s appeal comes in regard to issue No. 12 framed by the Court, which pertains to the “substantial Deity interest and Doctrine of Dharma” associated with Tiruppan Alwar Ammal, a revered saint whose legacy holds deep devotional significance for historically marginalised communities. Rao emphasised that the case involves profound constitutional interpretation and must be heard by a bench of no fewer than five judges, as mandated by Article 145(3) of the Indian Constitution.

“The framers of our Constitution set a high bar for cases involving substantial questions of law,” Rao wrote, “to prevent ad-hoc or inadequate decisions that could disrupt the spiritual and societal fabric of the nation.”

He cautioned that failure to address the doctrinal implications with sensitivity could lead to the erosion of inclusive temple traditions and diminish the representation of SC/ST communities in spiritual spaces. Rao’s letter also noted that the Attorney General of India, R. Venkataramani, has been appointed as ‘Amicus Curiae’ in the case and urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the government’s legal counsel is appropriately instructed to handle the matter with cultural and constitutional awareness.

Rao’s intervention comes amid growing national discourse on temple governance, caste equity, and the role of constitutional morality in religious affairs. His letter seeks to bridge legal deliberation with cultural continuity, advocating for a judicial approach that respects both the Constitution and India’s pluralistic devotional heritage.

“The substantial Deity interest and Dharma doctrine of Tiruppan Alwar Ammal are not just theological concerns,” Rao asserted, “but foundational to the spiritual dignity of SC/ST communities who form a significant part of our nation.”

In his letter, Rao called for the central government to actively support the case, ensuring that the voices of marginalised communities are not sidelined in the evolving legal and spiritual discourse.