Public healthcare falls sick in Rasoolpura

Rasoolpura: For the past three months, an urban primary health center (UPHC) in Rasoolpura is being run by paramedical staff due to non-availability of doctor. PHC is the prime hospital in the locality and around 30,000 families residing over here make use of it. The biggest beneficiaries are residents of a large slum near Begumpet and slum dwellers get treatment from the UPHC.



However, the pathetic state of affairs and absence of doctor at the hospital are putting off visitors and due to this reason they are forced to visit the nearby private clinic or any other government hospital.

"On an average close to 40-50 outpatients are being treated in a day that too only for general treatments like fever, cold, and cough. When the doctor was available, around 100 patients used to visit the center in a day," informed Sabina, a nurse of UPHC.

It has been four years since the center was established, but it is equipped with only 3 beds. A junior doctor on contract was managing the centre for the past four years.

"Around the 12 staff, 11 paramedical staff and lab technician are struggling hard to handle patients. We are trying our level best to provide treatment and we are only handling cases of viral infections, cold, throat infection and vaccination to children. If any critical and emergency cases come up, we are asking them to go to other centres or clinics," said Farzana, lab technician.

As far as medicines are concerned, there is no dearth of them, but lying unused due to absence of doctor to prescribe them. The medicines are provided by Telangana State Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC). But they cannot be given to patients at this juncture, and, hence, patients are forced to purchase them outside.

The staff said for the last three months they had not received salaries and many requests to higher-ups are falling on deaf ears. Similar is the fate of appeals to appoint a doctor.

"I came yesterday also and even today the doctor wasn't there. As I am suffering from diabetic foot I am planning to visit government hospital for treatment," rued Shyam Babu, a resident of Gunbazar, Rasoolpura.