Pubs owners in Hyderabad to be held liable for drug usage: Srinivas Goud

Excise minister V Srinivas Goud said that the pub owners will be held liable for the drug usage in pubs. Srinivas Goud on Monday held a meeting with pub owners and excise staff at Haritha Plaza in Begumpet.



In the meeting, the minister discussed on the allegations of drug usage in pubs and sound pollution. He also talked about the rules and regulations to be followed in pubs and the measures taken up by the officials.



The minister also asked the managements of the pubs to keep an eye on the activities going on in the pubs and threatened to close the pubs if it is not possible. Srinivas Goud also warned of stern action against the pub owners if they cause inconvenience to the citizens with sound pollution.



He also asked the pub owners to reach on 18004252523 if they found supply of drugs in pubs.



It is known that the government has declared a war against the usage of drugs in the state. Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand who arrested several drug peddlers in the last few weeks said that cutting down the supply chain alone will not help and the consumption should also be restricted.

As per the instructions of Hon'ble CM Sri KCR Garu to curb the drugs menace in Telangana State, Chaired a high level review meeting with the owners of PUBS/Bars on the precautions to be taken & to follow tough measures to root out the menace of drugs. pic.twitter.com/4ruBL3J4cm — V Srinivas Goud (@VSrinivasGoud) January 31, 2022



