Punjab National Bank organises MSME customer meet

Hyderabad: “MSME Customer Meet - Support and strengthening of the manufacturing and service sector of India”. Punjab National Bank organised a MSME customer meet at NI-MSME, Hyderabad to create awareness along with offering of credit support to entrepreneurs coming from various business sectors of MSME.

The meeting was attended by Sh Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Zonal Head Hyderabad, Sh NVS Prasad Reddy, Circle Head Hyderabad and was also attended by other senior officials of the bank.

The meeting was graced by Dr S Glory Swarupa, Director General-NIMSME, Sh Naveen Reddy, Assistant Director-Office of commissioner of Industries and Sh B Sreedhar Assistant Director – MSME Dev Institute.

More than 100 participants involved in various business activities in the MSME sector attended the meeting. MSME loan sanctions to the tune of Rs 132 crore have been conveyed to the MSME entrepreneurs. Further, feedback from the customers has been taken with the right spirit and some of the grievances are addressed during the meeting.

Shri Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Zonal Head, while addressing the gathering said “Taking forward the government initiative of Atma Nirbhar Abhiyan, we have been constantly supporting the MSME sector with our borrower friendly schemes. Today we have organised this MSME customer meet to bring out awareness among the entrepreneurs about our various MSME schemes that are competitive in nature with respect to peer banks and which cater to the financial needs of each and every business avenue of the manufacturing and service sector. We are continuing our support to MSMEs in a more effective manner through the launch of new schemes. We are confident that our bank will play an important role in the making of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Jai Hind.”