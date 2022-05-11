Punjagutta FoB is now open for public

Hyderabad: The Foot over Bridge (FoB) near Hyderabad Central Mall at the Punjagutta junction which is one of the busiest traffic junctions in Hyderabad, is now open for the public. The FoB was inaugurated by Mayor G Vijaya Lakshmi, Khairtabad MLA Danam Nagender and other took part in the programme. The FoB is constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore. This facility built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will help pedestrians cross the road comfortably near Punjagutta.

Taking to Twitter, Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said six FoBs located in different parts of the city would be inaugurated within six weeks.

"Stylish, state of art Foot over Bridge (FoB) at #Hyderabad central Mall, Punjagutta being inaugurated today by @GHMCOnline Mayor @GadwalvijayaTRS garu. 6 more FoBs getting ready & will be operational in next 4-6 weeks @KTRTRS @YadavTalasani," he tweeted.