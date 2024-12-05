Pushpa 2 Premiere: Woman Dies, Boy Injured at This Theatre

A sad accident happened outside Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the premiere of Allu Arjun's new movie Pushpa 2: The Rule.

While Allu Arjun was inside the theatre watching the movie, a huge crowd of fans gathered outside to see him. The crowd got too big and out of control, and when the police tried to manage the situation, a stampede happened.

In the confusion, a 32-year-old woman, who was with her husband and two children, got trapped in the crowd.

The police gave her CPR and took her to the hospital, but sadly, she passed away from her injuries. A boy who had fainted during the stampede was also helped by the police with CPR and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There were thousands of fans outside the theatre, causing traffic jams in the RTC X Roads area.

This sad event has made people think about how to keep everyone safe during big movie events. Allu Arjun was inside the theatre when the stampede happened, and now people are talking about the need for better safety measures during such events.