Pushpa 2 Stampede: Hyderabad Government Provides Lifesaving Support to Injured Boy

The Hyderabad government offers full medical support to nine-year-old Sri Tej, severely injured in the Pushpa 2 stampede at Sandhya Theatre, with officials visiting him in the hospital.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand announced that the government will provide the necessary medical support to nine-year-old Sri Tej, who was injured in the stampede.

Anand revealed that the boy suffered severe brain damage and his recovery could take a long time. A team of doctors at KIMS Hospitals is closely monitoring his condition.

Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Secretary Christina Z Chongthu also assured that the government is extending all required support to Sri Tej. Both Anand and Chongthu visited the boy in the hospital to offer their support.

Sri Tej was severely injured while his mother, Revathi, tragically lost her life in the stampede that occurred at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the special premiere of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.

