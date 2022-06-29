PV Narasimha Rao remembered on birth anniversary

Hyderabad: Several leaders paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on the occasion of his birth anniversary. At the Assembly Hall, State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy paid offered flower petals to the portrait of PV Narasimha Rao and paid tributes to him.

Terming him as the 'architect of India' and the 'father of Indian economic reforms', the Assembly Speaker said that PV Narasimha Rao had steered the country by introducing economic reforms.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy offered floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at PV Ghat on Necklace Road in the city.

"Offered floral tributes to the son of Telangana Soil, Polyglot, Statesman & Former Prime Minister of India Sri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, at PV Ghat on Necklace Road, Hyderabad. His pursuit to serve the nation & ability to be a lifelong learner will inspire generations," Kishan Reddy wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav demanded a Bharat Ratna for former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. Speaking to the media here on Tuesday after paying tributes to PV on Necklace Road, Talasani said that Narasimha Rao was a father of economic reforms and his contribution to the nation shall always be remembered.

Talasani alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre had failed to recognise the services of former prime minister and demanded that the Centre should announce Bharat Ratna, highest civilian award of the country, to PV.

He further said as per the direction of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the State government has been conducting a yearlong centenary celebrations and it has also decided to rename the 5.5 km Necklace Road on the banks of the Hussainsagar after P V Marg.

Ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Malla Reddy, MLC Surabhi Vani Devi and Government Advisor Ramana Chary and others also offered tributes to the former Prime Minister.

PV Jayanti held at Gandhi Bhavan

The birth anniversary celebrations of P V Narasimha Rao were also held at the State Congress party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan in the city.

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, V Hanumanth Rao and others paid floral tributes at the portrait of PV on the occasion.

Ponnala pays tribute to PV

Former PCC president and former minister Ponnala Laxmaiah on Tuesday recalled that PV Narasimha Rao was the first South Indian Prime Minister of the country and a loyal member of the Congress.

Paying tributes to PV on the occasion of his 101st birth anniversary, he said PV was also the Prime Minister of many firsts in India. He recalled PV sown seeds of Look East policy.