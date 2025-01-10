Pvt contractors protest over unpaid bills at GHMC

Hyderabad: Two private contractors attempted suicide by dousing themselves in petrol during a massive protest at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters on Thursday. The private contractors protested over the unpaid bills and demanded the release of their pending bills.

The two contractors who attempted suicide were swiftly rescued by their fellow workers and have been taken to a hospital in for a medical check-up. During the protest, hundreds of contractors gathered and raised the slogans – ‘No payment, no works’, and threatened to stop working on all the civic maintenance projects across the city. Some contractors claimed that their bills had been pending for over a year.

The contractors said they were facing problems and some of them had loan money on high interest to complete the works. According to contractors, they submitted a petition to GHMC Commissioner Ilambarithi, urging the immediate release of their dues. In response, the Commissioner invited the protesting contractors and discussed the matter. Ilambarithi assured that the funds would be allocated next month to clear the pending payments.