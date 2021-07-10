Questions raised over JNTU- Hyderabad issuance of NOCs for closer of courses

Hyderabad: Questions were raised over the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) for the closer of courses and colleges.



According to sources, several college managements have been opting to the closer of the existing conventional branches of engineering to start new courses like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Sciences, Internet of Things among others.

Earlier, the university also has written to its affiliated colleges that NOCs would be issued as per the norms issued by the university. However, the colleges have been pressurising the university authorities to issue the NOCs for the closer of the conventional branches in engineering.

Speaking to The Hans India, Telangana School's Technical College's Employees Association (TSTCEA), State president A Santhosh Kumar alleged that the JNTU-H authorities have been issuing NOCs without following the norms.

"Whenever a college applies for closer of any courses or college, then, they have to follow proper procedure. Firstly, they will have to adjust the existing faculty. Failing, they will have to inform in advance about their termination with three months notice and pay of three months of their salary," Kumar added. The colleges have submitted affidavits to this effect giving an undertaking to the JNTU-H.

However, now, the university authorities were issuing NOCs without inspecting whether the colleges have adhered to the norms as per the undertaking submitted to the university. "This is making mockery of whole process of submission of undertakings and issue of NOCs," he pointed out. It is high time that the JNTU-H authorities should respond to the pleas of the teachers and deliver justice to them at the time of issuing NOCs. Otherwise, they have no other go but to knock on the doors of the courts, the TSTCEA said.