Qutbullapur: Scramble and scuffle begin for party tickets

Qutbullapur: With declaration of dates for municipal elections, many local leaders in Qutbullapur assembly constituency have already started their preparations to contest in elections.

Local leaders have already started meeting the district and assembly-level leaders to better their chance of getting the party tickets. However, delay in announcing reservations has dampened their spirit. Meanwhile, the ruling party is expecting heavy competition for municipal chairman and mayor posts and some leaders may jump the party to get seats.



Qutbullapur assembly constituency has three municipalities: Nizampet, Dundigal and Kompally, of which Nizampet has been given corporation status. There is heavy competition among local leaders for municipal chairman and mayor posts, but the prospects of getting seats depends on the announcement of reservations.

The name of the former ZP vice chairman Bongunuru Prabhakar Reddy figures among top aspirants for the Dundigal municipal chairman post in case the post is reserved for general category. However, brother of Shambipur Raju, local MLC, is another contestant who may get chance if the seat is reserved for BCs or general. Other aspirants for the post include former sarpanches Jakkula Krishna Yadav, Kavali Ganesh, Ramu Goud and Bongunuru Srinivas Reddy.

MPP Sanna Kavitha Srisailam Yadav may get the chance to contest from ruling party from Kompally municipality. Primarily, there is heavy competition from young leaders of the area. However, clarity as to who will get the seat from TRS would be clear only when reservation for the post is announced.

Nizampet corporation, which was made as corporation with three panchayats Nizampet, Pragathinagar and Bachupalli, may witness heavy competition among ruling party leaders for mayor post for this new corporation. Prominent leaders aspiring for mayor post include Kolanu Srinivas Reddy, former sarpanch Pramila Poshetty Yadav, Dhanraj Yadav, Sudheer Reddy, Dayakar Reddy and Kasani Veeresham. With heavy competition among local leaders of ruling party, TRS party may face rebel issue and some leaders may even jump to other parties to get party ticket.