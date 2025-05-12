Rachakonda police busts prostitution racket in spa

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police busted a prostitution racket operating under the guise of a spa centre. The Medipally police along with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) raided the establishment in Chengicherla and arrested the organiser and a customer. Seven women who were allegedly forced into prostitution were rescued. On information, the police and AHTU officials raided Sugar Spa in RTC Colony and arrested owner Pallavi of Amberpet who was running an organised prostitution network.

According to the police, she was organising prostitution under the garb of massage parlour and luring customers. She charged heavily from the customers and paid meagre amounts to women who were forced into prostitution. The police operation freed the seven victims who were later moved to a home for rehabilitation. Pallavi and a customer were taken into custody and later sent to jail.

The case brought attention the misuse of spa centres in the city as cover for prostitution. Officials are investigating the deeper network to identify others involved in the racket.