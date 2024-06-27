  • Menu
Rachakonda police nabs three smugglers, seize 280 kg ganja

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operation Teams (SOT) apprehended three persons of Maharashtra who were involved in ganja smuggling. The police seized 280 kg of ganja, two cars, and three mobile phones from their possession. The arrested persons were Bhosale Aba Machhindra (29), Avinash Shivaji Rathod (19), and Siddha Rameshwar Pujari (27), all residents of Solapur, Maharashtra.

According to the police, the trio purchased the contraband from a person named Teja in Odisha and were transporting it to Solapur when they were caught. The police said the gang works for Ajay Rathod, a ganja trader in Maharashtra. On his instructions, Bhosale, Avinash, and Siddha went to Odisha and purchased the contraband from Teja, who is a ganja cultivator and supplier. While on their way back from Odisha, the SOT team caught them.

