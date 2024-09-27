Rachakonda Police Pay Tribute to Chakali Ailamma on Her 129th Birth Anniversary

To commemorate the 129th birth anniversary of the legendary Telangana heroine Chakali Ailamma, Rachakonda Commissioner Sudhir Babu IPS led a tribute ceremony today at the Rachakonda Commissionerate in Neredumet. The event saw officers and office staff pay homage to Ailamma's portrait, honoring her significant contributions to the fight for land rights and women's empowerment.

Chakali Ailamma, known for her courageous struggle in the armed movement for land and Bhukti, is celebrated as a symbol of resilience and determination, particularly among women in the region. Commissioner Sudhir Babu emphasized the importance of her legacy, urging everyone to take inspiration from her unwavering spirit and commitment to to justice.

The ceremony served not only as a remembrance of Ailamma's heroic deeds but also as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by women in the fight for rights and equality. The gathering reflected a collective commitment to uphold her values and continue the struggle for justice in contemporary society.