Rachakonda SOT police seize drugs in Meerpet, four held

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, local law enforcement officials have successfully seized a substantial quantity of illegal drugs, including 2.5 liters of hash oil and 3.8 kg of cannabis chocolates, in two separate operations.

The operation led to the arrest of a four-member gang in Meerpet, suspected of distributing these narcotics in the region. Authorities reported that one of the accused was apprehended while selling the cannabis-infused chocolates in the Adibhatla area.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudhir Babu is scheduled to address the media this afternoon, where he will provide further details about these cases and the implications of these drug seizures on local communities.