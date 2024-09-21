Live
- RG Kar financial scam: CBI unearths major flaws in medicine procurement system
- FIIs infuse Rs 14,064 crore in Indian equity market this week, buying to continue
- No expectations from new Delhi CM, says Cong leader ahead of Atishi's swearing in
- Third Boat Successfully Removed from Prakasam Barrage
- Australia await Ashleigh Gardner’s availability for second T20I against NZ
- Can video games help relieve post-traumatic stress symptoms?
- Yemen's Houthis outline conditions for peace with government
- Super League Kerala: Malappuram FC share point with Thrissur Magic FC after draw
- US heat deaths projected to soar by mid-century
- 'Don’t be afraid to go over the top': Shastri's advice to Kohli
Just In
Rachakonda SOT police seize drugs in Meerpet, four held
Highlights
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, local law enforcement officials have successfully seized a substantial quantity of illegal drugs, including 2.5 liters of hash oil and 3.8 kg of cannabis chocolates, in two separate operations.
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, local law enforcement officials have successfully seized a substantial quantity of illegal drugs, including 2.5 liters of hash oil and 3.8 kg of cannabis chocolates, in two separate operations.
The operation led to the arrest of a four-member gang in Meerpet, suspected of distributing these narcotics in the region. Authorities reported that one of the accused was apprehended while selling the cannabis-infused chocolates in the Adibhatla area.
Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudhir Babu is scheduled to address the media this afternoon, where he will provide further details about these cases and the implications of these drug seizures on local communities.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS