Rachakonda SOT seizes drugs brought from Goa

  • Four persons who were allegedly transporting drugs from Goa to Hyderabad arrested
  • 36 grams MDMA drug, 12 LSD blots , three bottles of Hash oil, three packs of OCD papers, a car, a bike and four mobile phones were seized

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (LB Nagar) caught four persons who were allegedly transporting drugs from Goa to Hyderabad and seized the contraband from them.

Acting on a tip off, the police caught the persons and seized 36 grams MDMA drug, 12 LSD blots , three bottles of Hash oil, three packs of OCD papers, a car, a bike and four mobile phones.

"The drugs were brought from Goa to the city to be sold to customers on New Year. On specific information, a trap was laid and the four persons caught," said SOT officials.

