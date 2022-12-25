Rachakonda witnesses 19 pc jump in crime rate

Hyderabad: Overall crime rate in Rachakonda has increased by around 19 per cent in 2022 with a total of 25,815 cases booked as against 21,685 cases in 2021.

There was also a big jump in cybercrimes with 2049 cases registered as against 1360 last year. Property offences increased by 23 per cent, NDPS 140 per cent, Gaming Act 17 per cent. While murders came down by 29 per cent, kidnapping by 38 per cent, women murder by 63 per cent. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said while addressing the annual press conference on Saturday

He said that Rachakonda Police Commssionarate will be strengthened further as the State government gave a nod to create a new Police Zone- 'Maheshwaram' and also new police stations in Cherlapally, Nagole, Green Pharma City, Pocharam IT Corridor and a woman police station at Uppal. Addressing the annual press conference, Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that an official of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank will be heading the new zone. The new police zone of Maheshwaram will cover Balapur, Pahadishareef, Maheshwaram and Kandukur.

The government sanctioned 763 different posts from the rank of Constable to Joint Commissioner rank to the Rachakonda commissionerate. In view of increasing population in the commissionerate limits and growing crime rate has put a huge pressure on the existing structure of the commissionerate, Bhagwat said that new traffic police stations will also come up at Ghatkesar, Jawaharnagar, Maheshwaram and Ibrahimpatnam. The police stations of Balapur, Abdullapurmet, Yadadri traffic and Keesara will be upgraded.

Two new traffic zones are also being created as Bhongir traffic zone and Maheshwaram traffic zone – each headed by a DCP rank official for better traffic management. The overall supervision of the traffic wing will be done by a Joint Commissioner of Police rank official.