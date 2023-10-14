Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge condoles suicide of Pravalika, assures of jobs in Congress rule

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded to the suicide of a student named Pravalika in Hyderabad, Telangana through his X handle expressing his pain and shock over the incident. He criticized the state government, stating that the student's suicide resembles the unemployment issues in Telangana. He further blamed the BRS (Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi) government and the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) for allegedly damaging the state.

कल हैदराबाद में एक छात्रा की आत्महत्या का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है।



ये आत्महत्या नहीं, हत्या है - युवाओं के सपनों की, उनकी उम्मीदों और आकांक्षाओं की।



तेलंगाना का युवा आज बेरोज़गारी से पूरी तरह टूट चुका है। पिछले 10 सालों में BJP रिश्तेदार समिति - BRS और BJP ने मिलकर अपनी अक्षमता… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 14, 2023

Rahul Gandhi promised that if the Congress comes to power in Telangana, they will release a jobs calendar and reorganize the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) within a month. He announced to fill 2 lakh government jobs within a year. He assured job seekers not to lose hope and expressed confidence that the Congress party will come to power.



Other top leaders of the Congress party, including Mallikarjuna Kharge, condemned the student's suicide and offered condolences to Pravalika's family. They criticized the BRS government for its indifference towards conducting exams, which has led to frustration and anger among thousands of young aspirants in Telangana. Kharge expressed the belief that the youth of Telangana will remove the allegedly corrupt and ineffective BRS government from power.