Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on PM Modi’s confidence laughable: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, dismissed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks during his election campaign in Kashmir, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "lost confidence." He said on Tuesday that Rahul's remarks can only be described as baseless and utterly laughable. The truth is that 1.4 billion Indians have unshakeable trust and confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. On the other hand, it is Rahul Gandhi who has lost confidence in Indian democracy and has resorted to undermining and disrespecting key institutions, including Parliament, the office of the Speaker, and even the country’s highest constitutional bodies, such as the Supreme Court and the Election Commission. His unfounded criticisms have also extended to questioning revered institutions like the Indian Armed Forces, aligning himself with anti-national forces, and resorting to divisive politics by exploiting caste and religion for electoral gains. Leveling unsubstantiated allegations against the Prime Minister and the Union government has become a hallmark of his political rhetoric.

Kishan Reddy said that the electoral record speaks for itself. Even when combined, the number of seats the Congress party has won in the last three elections does not come close to what the BJP has achieved on its own. "In the 2024 elections, the BJP won more seats than the entire opposition alliance combined." A party that once ruled India for 60 years has now been relegated to double digits for three consecutive elections. "Yet, despite such resounding defeats, Rahul Gandhi insists on spreading misinformation and making hollow accusations against the Prime Minister," he added.

Furthermore, the Union Minister said Prime Minister Modi's confidence is not something that requires Rahul Gandhi’s endorsement or certificate. During the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the world feared for India, it was Modi who took the mantle of responsibility, protecting the nation and further solidifying the trust the people have in him. By bringing together the scientific community and private research centers, and ensuring the development of life-saving vaccines, Prime Minister Modi not only saved countless lives but also earned global admiration.

Kishan Reddy said that throughout every crisis India has faced, it is the unwavering trust of the people that empowered Prime Minister Modi to make bold and decisive moves. Whether at international forums like the G20, SCO, BRICS, or Quad summits, world leaders acknowledge that "with Modi, everything is possible." This recognition of India’s growing stature under Modi’s leadership was further evident when the U.S. National Security Agency recently expressed confidence in India’s semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, a clear testament to Modi’s global credibility.