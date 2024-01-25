Raids concluded at residence of former HMDA director: ACB Director Sudhindra

Hyderabad : The Anti-Corruption Bureau Joint Director Sudhindra informed that the raid has been completed at the residence of the former director of HMDA and the current RERA secretary Sivabalakrishna.

Speaking to the media on Thursday on this occasion, he said that Shivabala Krishna was formerly the former planning director of HMDA, and is currently working as the Metro Rail Planning Officer and RERA Secretary. His close relatives, friends and colleagues' residences were also searched at 17 places. In the house of Shivabala Krishna Rs. 84 lakh 60 thousand cash, 2 kg gold, 5.5 kg silver, watches worth Rs 32 lakhs, 3 villas, 3 flats and 90 acres of land have been identified.

ACB Joint Director Sudhindra said that the land was found to be in the name of Shivabalakrishna as well as in the name of Benamis. According to the market price, the value of land is around Rs 60 crores. Total assets as per market value will be up to Rs 75 crores. These searches are going on at four other places.

A case has been registered against Shivabalakrishna and he will appear before the court on Friday. Later he will be taken into custody and questioned. ACB Joint Director Sudhindra said that Shivabalakrishna did not say some things and did not cooperate with the investigation.



On Wednesday, the ACB department caught the biggest whale! The ACB officers conducted searches in the houses and offices of the former director of HMDA, the current RERA secretary Shivabalakrishna and his relatives. ACB officials, divided into eight teams, conducted searches at 17 places across the state from 5 am on Wednesday in the wake of allegations of accumulating assets beyond income. Inspections were also conducted at his residence in Manikonda and HMDA office in Ameerpet. Shivabalakrishna, who worked in a key position in HMDA planning department during 2018-2023.. ACB officials have stepped into the field in the wake of allegations that crores of rupees of assets were illegally accumulated by committing abuse of power and the latest complaints against them. ACB joint director Sudhindra conducted searches at his house in Manikonda and seized more than ten iPhones, 50 expensive watches, bundles of cash, 5 kg of gold jewelery and land documents related to 70 acres in his shelf.

