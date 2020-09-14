Rail Nilayam In Secunderabad Gets Shut Down After Witnessing 30 Positive Cases

The rapid spread of Covid-19 pandemic is creating a health emergency situation in India. Now, our country has reached the top second position in the highest number of Corona positive cases. Even though the Government is taking precautionary measures, the positive cases are increasing rapidly in the Metropolitan cities like, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.

As we all know, the Railway department has started its services a few days ago with all the required precautionary measures. But all of a sudden 30 new positive cases got listed in Secunderabad's Rail Nilayam. Thus, the officials have decided to shut down the premises for a couple of days.

After sanitizing the whole office, the Rail Nilayam will again be opened to carry on with further works. On the other hand, a total of 1,417 coronavirus positive cases got listed in the last 24 hours and thus the total confirmed cases in the state went up to 1,58,153.