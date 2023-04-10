Railway Board chief Anil Kumar Lahoti inspects Kavach system

Hyderabad: Anil Kumar Lahoti, chairman and CEO, Railway Board, inspected the Kavach system between Lingampally and Chitgidda stations of the South Central Railway on Sunday.

According to SCR officials, he travelled a locomotive equipped with Kavach system and observed how it automatically regulates speed of a train while passing through the loop lines, how the train whistles automatically while passing through a level-crossing gates and how the system prevents a train from crossing the signal at danger (SPAD).

Importantly, he observed how the Kavach system on the rolling stock helps in avoiding train collisions – either rear-collision or head-on collision – with the system automatically applying brakes without the need for human intervention.

Later Lahoti, with senior SCR officials, reviewed the working of the Centre of Excellence for Kavach commissioned at the Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications. He reviewed the working of all sub-systems of Kavach; how the system helps in making train operations safer.

"Kavach is one of the major steps taken by the railways; SCR has been leading in its deployment across its rail network by already commissioning Kavach across 1,465 km.

The sections where it is deployed include 959 km along the Nagarsol - Nanded - Dharmabad - Nizamabad - Secunderabad - Kurnool City - Dhone–Guntakal section; 331 km along the Parbhani - ParliVaijnath - Latur Road - Bidar–Vikarabad section and 175 km along the Wadi - Vikarabad–Sanatnagar sections, said a senior SCR officer.