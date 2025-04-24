Railway Claims Tribunal gets new member

Hyderabad: K Raveen Kumar Reddy assumed charge as member (technical), Railway Claims Tribunal, Secunderabad bench, on Wednesday.

According to officials, he belongs to the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) of 1988 batch. The RCT bench is a quasi-judicial institution established in 1989. Prior to the assignment, Reddy was additional member (traffic transportation), Railway Board. During his tenure as AM, he was instrumental in running of several special trains to Prayagraj from different parts of the country during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Earlier, he had worked in various capacities, including Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Chief Commercial Manager (passenger services) and Chief Freight Transportation Manager.