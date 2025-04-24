  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Railway Claims Tribunal gets new member

Railway Claims Tribunal gets new member
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: K Raveen Kumar Reddy assumed charge as member (technical), Railway Claims Tribunal, Secunderabad bench, on Wednesday.According to...

Hyderabad: K Raveen Kumar Reddy assumed charge as member (technical), Railway Claims Tribunal, Secunderabad bench, on Wednesday.

According to officials, he belongs to the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) of 1988 batch. The RCT bench is a quasi-judicial institution established in 1989. Prior to the assignment, Reddy was additional member (traffic transportation), Railway Board. During his tenure as AM, he was instrumental in running of several special trains to Prayagraj from different parts of the country during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Earlier, he had worked in various capacities, including Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Chief Commercial Manager (passenger services) and Chief Freight Transportation Manager.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick