Railways nod sought for Underground drainage pipeline

Madhapur: Local Corporator V Jagdishwar Goud has urged the railway officials to give permissions for providing an underground drainage (UGD) outlet through the railway land. He inspected the area from First Street to 14th Street at Adityanagar locality in Madhapur division, along with SCR Secunderabad Divisional Manager Linga Reddy, on Thursday.

Speaking later, Goud stated that a representation had been submitted to the railway officials on December 31 last year, seeking permission for laying the underground drainage pipeline in SCR land, as its outlet was there. Following the positive response of the officials, the inspection was taken up. He said a positive report was expected after the inspection.

Once the SCR permission was secured for the completion of the UGD work, the drainage problem of Adityanagar would be solved permanently, the corporator expressed the hope. Among those present during the inspection were Adityanagar Basti Committee president Quasim, Ward Member Rahim, local residents Liaqath, Babumia, Shoeb, Munaf Khan, Manikappa, Mohd Khaja, Babji, Manohar, Tirupati, Wilson, Jafar.