Rain unleashes havoc on Hyderabadis

Hyderabad: Hyderabad received heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday. Several low-lying areas witnessed water stagnation, major areas affected in GHMC on Sunday were Saroornagar, Bandlaguda, Uppal, Kondapur, Chairminar and other areas also observed traffic snarls.

Bandlaguda recorded 126 mm rainfall on Sunday which was the highest rainfall record in GHMC, followed by Gandipet 125 mm, Alwal 124 mm, Hayathnagar 114 mm, Malkajgiri 71.2 mm, Nampally 67, Secunderabad 88.5 mm, Jubilee Hills 81.4 mm, Kukatpally mm, Charminar 116.9 mm, Shaikpet 98.7mm on Sunday.

Average rainfall on Sunday was 13.3 mm against 4.5 mm normal. Very Heavy Rainfall (115.6-204.4mm) was received in Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Hyderabad and Sangareddy districts.

Monsoon emergency rescue teams cleared the water logging at Miralam Mandi, Nampally, Basheer Bagh, Towlichowki and many other areas. In a few areas dilapidated buildings were demolished.

Kushru Manzil, AC Guards, Charminar, Lal Darwaza, Nampally areas had largely observed the reports of damage/dilapidated building demolitions due to heavy rain. DRPF teams evacuated citizens from inundated areas of GHMC by using boats.Power cuts was observed in several localities.