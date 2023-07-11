Rainfall deficit hits sowing ops in Telangana

Hyderabad: The rainfall deficit in Telangana is evoking huge concern for the farming community in the state. The weak onset of southwest monsoon has hit sowing operations of the Kharif season.

According to the Agriculture department authorities, total area sown in the state is 36.02 lakh acres as of July 05, 2023, as against 38.01 lakh acres covered by the same date last year. As a consequence of the rainfall insufficiency, a significant number of farmers is apprehensive about engaging in the cultivation of long-duration crops, fearing the potential adversities and challenges it may entail.

A farmer in Dharmapuri in Jagtial district said, “Despite being in the second week of July, the sowing operations are lagging behind the anticipated pace. The irregular dispersion of rainfall poses a significant hindrance to our cultivation efforts, exacerbating the challenges we already face from the untimely showers experienced during the months of March and April.”

Telangana recently constituted a committee, led by Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, making it the first state in the country to address the shifting climate patterns and weather conditions and study the feasibility of advancing the harvesting period of Rabi crops.





The farmers in the region have been grappling with numerous challenges during the harvest season, primarily attributed to unexpected rains and hailstorms. Nonetheless, it seems that the government’s initiative may encounter a stumbling block due to the irregular and unpredictable climatic patterns prevalent in the state.



Speaking to The Hans India, an Agriculture department official said, “The pace of sowing is progressively accelerating, and we anticipate further improvement in the upcoming days. Farmers can find solace in the fact that there is no cause for concern regarding their crop cultivation.”

As per the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad data, until July 10, 2023, as many as 26 out of 33 districts are facing deficient rainfall this season in Telangana.

The state is facing an average rainfall deficit of 36 percent as on July 10.