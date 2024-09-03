Rains bring Hyd'bad to its knees; waterlogging grips several areas

Hyderabad: The rains in Hyderabad on late Sunday evening have led to the waterlogging in various areas and colonies. The light to moderate rains on Monday caused significant disruption to normal life and inundated the low-lying areas in the city.

The rains continued throughout the night, causing waterlogging in several low-lying areas and leading to traffic disruptions on Monday morning. As per Telangana Development Planning Society, Gachibowli recorded the highest rainfall with 97 mm in the city. Serilingampally witnessed 86 mm of rainfall, and Lingampally 85.8 mm. Kukatpally 85 mm, while LB Nagar area recorded 62 mm of rainfall.

In addition to these areas, other areas of the city also experienced substantial rainfall and were drizzling on and off the whole day. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rains to continue across Hyderabad for next 24 hours. The IMD informed, during the current Southwest monsoon, Hyderabad has recorded 573.9 mm of rainfall against the normal 466.9 mm, reflecting a 23 percent deviation.

Within Hyderabad, the highest deviation was observed in Khairtabad, which received 683.3 mm of rainfall against the normal 482.5 mm, a 42 percent deviation.

The incessant rains for the last two days led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, causing disruptions in daily activities. Local authorities are on alert, closely monitoring the situation and advising residents to take necessary precautions.

Following relentless rainfall, floodwaters have inundated La Paloma Villas in Mokila, located in the Shankarpally Mandal of Rangareddy District. Approximately 200 villas are now submerged due to the floods. Allegations have surfaced that the situation is a result of encroachment upon the lake.

The floodwaters have also affected the nearby villages along the stream. The residents claimed that the construction of these villas has disrupted the natural flow of the Nala, leading to the inundation. They suggest that the floodwater reached these properties because the regular flow into the lake was diverted. Moreover, locals note that it is not unusual for these villas to be affected by floodwater during the rainy season, and due to heavy rainfall, the situation has worsened.

Moreover, more than 60 houses were inundated in Allapur and Kukatpally areas following heavy rains on Sunday. Several colonies in Moosapet, Rajiv Gandhinagar and Safdarnagar were also flooded as Maisamma Cheruvu overflowed. GHMC’s DRF teams helped residents by draining the water and removing debris. In light of the continuous heavy rainfall, GHMC urged residents to avoid going out unless absolutely necessary. In case of emergencies or other issues, people can contact the GHMC helpline at 040-21111111 or 9000113667 (DRF). Additionally, residents can reach out to the corporation via their social media.