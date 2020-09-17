Rains continue to batter Hyderabad

Heavy rains continued to batter Hyderabad on Thursday leaving several low-lying areas inundated. Incidents like water logging, tree falling and wall collapsing have been reported from several areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Around 95 complaints including 52 water logging, eight tree falling, three building and wall collapse were reported since Wednesday. The rainfall lashed the city on Wednesday affecting the normal life and also led many people to remain indoors.



According to the weathermen, Falaknuma and Jubilee Hills have received the highest amount of rainfall of 110.33 mm followed by 105 mm in Rajendranagar, 98.3 mm in Shaikpet, 97.8 mm in Karwan and 95.8 mm in Uppal.



The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall at isolated places in Telangana till Thursday due to the formation of low-pressure zone over west-central Bay of Bengal. The officials said that heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in isolated places in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.



The rainfall or thundershowers are also likely to occur in many areas across the city today.

