Rains, gusty winds lash several parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad; After the stifling humidity, residents of Hyderabad finally received some relief as heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds, swept across various parts of the city on Thursday.

Following the rains, motorists struggled to wade their way through the water. Even manholes in many places caused inconvenience to both commuters and local residents. The traffic was also affected as rain resulted in traffic jams at some junctions in the city due to water logging in various areas.

The rains were observed in areas like Rajendranagar, Golkonda, Tolichowki, Karwan, Mehdipatnam, Charminar, Aramghar, and Attapur due to the high humidity and later spread across the city. The rains lead to water logging and traffic snarls across the city. In the west zone, traffic moved slowly from Nanakramguda to the Gachibowli junction on the ORR due to the heavy volume of vehicles. Heavy traffic was witnessed at the IKEA junction from all directions.

Similarly, various areas in the city witnessed water logging, including Uppal, L B Nagar, Nizampet, Lalaguda, Malakpet, Nampally, Begumpet, Mehdipatnam, Dilsukhnagar, Saroornagar, and other areas. Several roads in the Old City were inundated, like Talabkatta, Tadbun, Yakutpura, Dhobi Ghat, Dabeerpura, Chaderghat, and Chanchalguda. The motorists had to struggle to wade through the water at places. Vehicles parked in front of shops were submerged due to heavy water stagnation on the roads.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), as of 8 pm, Patigadda in Secunderabad recorded the highest rainfall of 74.8 mm, closely followed by 73 mm in Bansilalpet in Musheerabad, 68.5 mm in R C Puram, 67 in Musheerabad, 64.8 mm in Kukatpally, 59 mm in both Khairtabad and Shaikpet, 55.8 mm in Gachibowli, and 55 mm in Balanagar.

Other parts of the city that received rains included Ramanthapur, LB Nagar, Kukatpally, Hitech City, Madhapur, Banjara Hills, Dilsukhnagar, Vanasthalipuram, Miyapur, Yousufguda, Jubilee Hills, Nampally, and others.

Residents of Patancheru, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Balanagar, Alwal, Jeedimetla, and other areas reported heavy rain and shared videos of the downpour on social media. Miyapur, Chandanagar, Lingampally, Moosapet, Hydernagar, KPHB, Bachupally, Gajularamaram, Nizampet, Cherlapally, Keesara, Neredmet, Jedimetla, Kondapur, Ameerpet, and other areas also saw heavy rains and water logging.

Meanwhile, GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams worked to clear water stagnation in various parts of the city. The DRF team also requested that commuters dial 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF for any rain-related issues and assistance.

Overview

Highest rainfall recorded: 74.8 mm in Patigadda, Sec’bad

Affected areas

n Western Zone: Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, IKEA Jn

n Central and Old City: Rajendranagar, Mehdipatnam, Charminar, Attapur, Talabkatta, Yakutpura, Chaderghat

n Other Zones: Uppal, LB Nagar, Nizampet, Begumpet, Dilsukhnagar, Saroornagar