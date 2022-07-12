Rains with heavy winds to lash Hyderabad for next 12 hours

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday has advised the NDRF officials to be on high alert as the rains may get extreme in the next 12 hours. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were also to be on high alert. The IMD, Hyderabad had forecasted said that heavy rains with winds are likely to lash parts of the city for the next 12 hours.

The GHMC officials are asked to be alert as the trees might get uprooted due to heavy rains and were also asked to clear the trees which might block the roads or the streets. The GHMC has also issued a contact number for the citizens to dial them up in case if they find any uprooted trees or on the verge of falling. The GHMC officials would arrive at the location and clear the debris. The GHMC has issued 040-1111111 in this regard for the citizens.

Similarly, rains have been lashing the State for the sixth consecutive day and there is no respite from it as several areas are lashed with incessant rains on Tuesday.

The northern districts such as Nirmal, Asifabad and neighboring areas are battered with rains. Highest rainfall of 18.8 cm was recorded at Keramani in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, followed by 15.9 cm in Jainaram and 11.6 cm at Asifabad in the district.

With water levels receding in River Godavari to 52.9 feet, officials have withdrawn the third level warning at Bhadrachalam. However, all the duty officials have been directed to take action as per the Godavari flood manual.

Meanwhile, Sriram Sagar project continues to receive inflows following heavy rains in the catchment areas. Over 90,580 cusecs inflows and 69,450 cusecs outflows were recorded in the project. The current water level in the project is 1087 feet against the FRL of 1091 feet.

The State average rainfall is 24.9 mm against the normal rainfall of 9.3 mm. The cumulative State rainfall from June 1 to July 12 is 420.6 mm against the normal rainfall of 213.2 mm with a deviation of 97 percent.