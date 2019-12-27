Rajendranagar: Layout Regularisation Scheme not likely to be extended any further

Rajendranagar: Leaving no room for further extension this time, the last date of December 31 to regularise unauthorised layouts under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) set by the GHMC is closer to the end. With 2,797 applications pending under the Charminar zone, most are likely to be rejected.



The GHMC till now received 85,325 applications under the LRS scheme since 2015 from all the five operational zones, including Charminar for approval. However, 2,797 files (all from Rajendranagar) out of 6386 applications received under Charminar zone (from all the six circles) await clearances, and if officials are to be believed, they are likely to be rejected.

Charminar zone consists of six circles such as Charminar, Malakpet, Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma and Rajendranagar. However, of the 6,386 applications received from all the six circles of Charminar zone, only applications from Rajendranagar circle stood uncleared as on December 26.

The Rajendranagar circle received a whopping 5,463 applications since 2015 and after going through the process of scrutiny, inspection, nearly 2,666 applications were cleared, but the remaining 2,797 application are being withheld due to various reasons. According to officials, during the process, proceedings were generated in 1,573 cases, 982 were rejected and 82 applicants were intimated about remittance of fees, from these 2,797 applications.

"The LRS scheme was launched in November 2015 through GOMS No. 151, allowing citizens to regularise their unauthorised layouts by availing of the opportunity. During the last four years the GHMC has received 85,325 applications under the scheme and even cleared many of them after the owners rectified the unauthorised layouts as per the rules laid down by the GHMC," said City Planner B Venkanna.

"We are receiving 50 requisitions per day and most of them are being cleared after scrutiny. Only cases with properties in open space, buffer zones and full tank level (FTL) of the water bodies are being rejected," said Assistant Town Planner Abdul Qader.

During the last four years, the last date of filing applications for regularisation was extended almost six times. However, this time the officials are casting doubt over the chances of further extension this time.