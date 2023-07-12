Raju, who save 60 passengers from Falaknuma fire mishap rushed to hospital

Sigalla Raju, a resident of Lakshminagar in IDA Bollaram of Sangareddy district, who was responsible for many people escaping unharmed from the recent Falaknuma Express train accident, fell seriously ill on Tuesday. He fainted when no family member was around.



When he did not pick up the phone, his mother got suspicious and went home to see him lying unconscious. He was immediately shifted to Mallareddy Hospital in Suraram. Mother Parvati said that Raju was suffering from chest pain and headache.

Raju, who hails from Srikakulam district, has been working in a company at IDA Bollaram for ten years. A fire broke out in the train near Bhuvanagiri while Raju was returning in the Falaknuma Express train from Parlaki recently. Sensing the danger in advance, Raju immediately pulled the chain and stopped the train.

He Has helped 60 passengers to get down safely. In this process, he fell unconscious after inhaling smoke for about an hour. The railway staff rushed him to Bhuvangiri Hospital and he recovered. Now, as he fell ill again, he was taken to the