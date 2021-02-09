Ram Mandir donations touch 120 cr in Telangana

Koti: With 16 days left for Telangana reaching a target of Rs 150 crore for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Shree Ram Janma bhoomi Teerth Kshetra (SRJBTK) has already collected Rs 120 crores.

According to Ravinuthala Shashidhar, a member of SRJBTK, the campaign orgnised in 3,000 villages across the State has already contributed Rs 120 crore. It is to continue till February 27. This is the largest donation drive with around 46,000 bank branches rolled in.

Shashidhar told The Hans India: As part of the drive, we have reached out to 3,090 villages in the State and collected around Rs 120 crore. The amount has been transferred to the central SRJBTK. Our aim is to reach 9,000 villages." He said teams of affiliates of VHP, consisting of 352 activists. are collecting funds visiting door to door and explaining the temple construction. The trust has been holding awareness programme in villages screening a documentary on Lord Ram.The VHP, with the support from affiliates of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), launched the drive in the State on January 20 this year, whereas in Telangana, it is said to conclude on 10 February. The nation-wide drive was started with the donation of President Ram Nath Kovind (Rs 5 lakh) and Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankar. The Governors of Telangana and AP also made donations. Crores are being donated by BJP ministers, MLAs and even government employees. Superstars Akshay Kumar and Pawan Kalyan have also donated and urged their fans to contribute.