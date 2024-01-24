Ram mandir will help BJP in next LS polls, claims Gutha

Hyderabad: Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Tuesday said the BJP is set to gain in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections by virtue of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

In an informal interaction with the media after reports that he was unhappy with the BRS, he said that the BJP vote share would increase from three-four per cent in the Lok Sabha elections. However, he said the results would give clarity on the impact. He denied being unhappy with party, adding that his biggest concern was to save the party in State.

Asserting that everyone would come forward to contest elections when the party is strong, he said those who come to contest polls when the party is in crisis will be helpful. “There is no harm in some people opposing his family in Nalgonda. Not everyone will be unhappy with me; not all will be opposing me. My story is different and Jagadish Reddy’s story is different. The party got defeated; saving the BRS cadre is the big issue,” said Reddy, when asked about differences between him and former minister Jagadish Reddy. He clarified that he would be away from politics and wont’ contest elections.

Reddy said his son Amit would contest the elections if the party permits. He said if Sonia Gandhi contests from Nalgonda, his son will be ready to join the fray. He said he was away from the Congress in the past and now. “If I was getting closer to Congress, why would I seek ticket from the BRS? We are waiting for directions from the party on contesting and a clarity would come in a couple of days,” he stated.

Reddy observed it is the government’s responsibility to ensure the projects don’t go under the purview of Krishna River Management Board. He urged Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to resolve the issue. There is a risk of water crisis in the coming days; the government should focus on the issue, he urged.

Replying to a question, he said the next budget session would be held in the old Assembly building as work has started.