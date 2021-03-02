Ramachandra has no right to seek votes: Gangula Kamalakar

Jubilee Hills: BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Monday said that the BJP candidate N Ramchandra Rao had no right to seek votes from the graduates as the latter had not raised any of their issues while he was the member of the Council.

The Minister who is incharge of Hyderabad for the Graduates Constituency of Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad, had a meeting with the party leaders. He appointed in-charges for the 17 Assembly constituencies falling in the Hyderabad district. "Ramchandra Rao's voice will always remain 'questioning' and if Vani Devi is elected people would get answers for their questions. It is not the questioning voice which is required; what is required is the person who has the capability to solve the issues and people should elect such a person," said Kamalakar. He claimed that people are ready to make Vani Devi victorious as she is a non-controversial and an intellectual. The minister appointed incharges for the Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad including Bhanu Prasad Rao (Khairatabad), Naradasu Laxman (Amberpet), GV Ramakrishna Rao (Musheerabad), Y Sunil Rao (Secunderabad), K Chander (Sanathnagar), S Ravi Shankar (Jubilee Hills), RasamayiBalkishan (Cantonment), V Ramesh (Serilingampally), Rudra Raju (Rajendranagar), CH Harishankar (Goshamahal), Sanjay Kumar (Nampally), Y Ravinder Reddy (Malakpet), Jameel (Bahudurpura), Nawaz (Karwan), Mir Shoukat Ali (Chandrayangutta).

The minister asked the party leaders to tell people about the development activities taken up by the government. He said that the people should vote Vani Devi for continuation of the development activities.