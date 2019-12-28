Ramachandrapuram: Corporator Sindhu Adarsh Reddy launches TAPRPA calendar at Bharatnagar community Hall Center

Ramachandrapuram: Bharatnagar (Division-111) Corporator Sindhu Adarsh Reddy launched Telangana All Pensioners and Retired Persons Association (TAPRPA) calendar at Bharatnagar community Hall Center on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, she urged MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy to take up the issue of senior citizens' pension in the parliament. The association president Vaikunta Rao, vice president Sambasiva Rao, Satyavathi Devi, general secretary Radha Krishna, Devender Chary, Azeem, Venkat Reddy, Narayana Reddy, Shivaiah and others were present.