Ramanuja yagna has power to purify: Jeeyar

Hyderabad: The 13-day long celebrations of the inauguration of the Statue of Equality will not only create a power house to promote the teachings of Ramanujacharya, who always believed that everyone should have equal opportunity, but will also help in making a few environmental corrections and purifying the atmosphere, said Tridandi Srimannarayana Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.

Addressing the media here on Monday, ahead of the celebrations on February 2, Jeeyar Swamy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate and inaugurate the statue on February 5 (Vasant Panchami) and President of India Ram Nath Kovind will attend the closure ceremony.

The chanting of veda mantras by over 5,000 scholars during the Lakshmi Narayana yagam and the offering of 1.5 lakh kg of pure cow ghee and other materials used for the yagna, will help in purifying the environment, he said. He said the pure cow ghee has been prepared by obtaining cow milk (desi cows) and the ghee has been prepared in a traditional style following a long process and not from unsaturated fat.

He further said that the '108 Divya Kshetrams' whose miniature forms were constructed around the Statue of Equality will be consecrated as per the traditions of that temple. These temples are spread across many countries and states, and hence it has been decided to follow the 'Aaradhana' style that is prevalent in those original temples.

To ensure that there was direct connectivity of power between the original temple and the model temples constructed here, the ashram obtained some of the oldest idols from those temples. Similarly, holy mud and water from these places have also been brought to the venue of the Statue of Equality.

Explaining another highlight of the project, Jeeyar Swamy said it will have a digital library that will have the original Vedas, their transliteration and their translation.

Jeeyar Swamy said at a time when the country was celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the New Education Policy will help in study and research to revisit and reclaim the knowledge left behind by Rishis like Bhardwaj, Bhaskaracharya and Varahamihira.

"Though Ramanuja spread the message of equality of all religions, caste, creed and sex 1000 years back, his philosophy and teachings are much more relevant and important now. Today, an attempt to dominate each other is on. People are riddled with egoism (Ahamkara) leading to aggression or belittling the fellow beings, communities and religions," he said.

Jeeyar Swamy said Ramanuja had prescribed a vaccine to bring transformation from within. He asked people to live in reality and to treat everyone as a personification of 'Narayana' (the supreme being), he added.