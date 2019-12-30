Ramanujan's birth anniversary celebrated in KPHB Colony

Kukatpally: An 'Edu Expo' was organised in Bashyam Little Champs School in KPHB Colony to mark the birth anniversary of Maths Wizard Srinivas Ramanujan, with the KPHB division TRS president Adusumilli Venkateswara Rao as the chief guest.

He cut the ribbon to inaugurate the expo. Addressing the gathering, school principal Prasanna pointed out that the aim of holding the expo was to make students understand the knowledge contained in books and to enable them to use it in daily life.

She said several items displayed by the students in the expo were found to be useful for society, like agriculture, jawans who protect the nation, 'kisan diwas,' air pollution.