Rang Barse 2025 Holi Celebrations were on full swing at Country Club Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Holi celebrations were on full swing in the grounds of Police Hockey Stadium at Begumpet on Saturday, powered by Begumpet Country club. Asia’s biggest Holi Bash Rang Barse 2025 a five -hour gala with eco-friendly organic colours, Bollywood, Dhol, Tamatino, colour splash. Party peeps celebrated the festival of colours. Gala Presented by Rel - event in a big way with gusto.
International Djs Live performance and Rain dance was the high light of the holi bash. Families and city youth enjoyed holi party, they grooved to the bollywood live music. According to Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy said that, Celebrations are part of our Company's DNA Be it Holi, Baisakhi, Darlings Day out, Navratri and New Year. We create a platform for our members to come together and celebrate with great gusto and fervour.